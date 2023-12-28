The Year's 18 Best Spirits, Whether To Taste Now Or Chase For Later

OBTAINABLEDel Maguey Vida Puebla Del Maguey was instrumental in pioneering the global popularity of the mezcal category. The brand is fond of showcasing a single village in any number of bottlings, each of which proudly brandishes its respective origin on the label. Some of these are produced in such small quantity that they simply have to fetch fees in the hundreds of dollars—they are too rare to be priced otherwise. But with Vida Puebla, the idea was to work with a producer capable of providing enough juice to meet the demands of an international audience. So you don’t have to worry about finding it. Plus, it comes in at around $40. In exchange you’ll enjoy a satisfying swirl of stone fruit and blood orange, dissipating before a finish of forest fir.