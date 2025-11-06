Baahubali's Eternal War Part 1 Teaser Drops: Fans Call It 'Jaw-Dropping!
The legendary universe of Mahishmati has returned in a breathtaking new avatar, and social media is collectively losing its mind.
The surprise teaser for 'Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1', a high-budget animated epic, was unveiled recently, sending fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy over its what everyone called as spectacular, world-class animation.
The two-part animated saga, presented by S. S. Rajamouli and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla, expands the franchise beyond the live-action films.
The teaser, which reportedly debuted during the re-release of 'Baahubali: The Epic,' shows Amarendra Baahubali thrust into a cosmic war between 'Devas and Asuras' in the afterlife. The visuals features intense, stylised action and cinematic depth.
The animation is done by artists who previously worked on projects including 'Arcane', 'Into The Spider-Verse', and 'Love, Death + Robots'
Fans were quick to laud the film's ambitious scale and technical brilliance. "Never thought I'd see Arcane-level animation in an Indian production! This is going to boost Indian animation in a big way," one user posted, perfectly capturing the sentiment.
Another fan exclaimed, I watched one of the best teasers of 2025, #BaahubaliTheEternalWarPart1. I can't wait for 2027! The animation looks so promising; it will change the entire animation game of India."
A user seemed excited and impressed with some animation, mentioning that they've "prayed" for animation of that quality. He wrote, "My jaw is on the floor man I’ve prayed for animation of this quality."
"Hashtags related to the film quickly trended, with users calling it "India's best animation to date" and a "masterclass move" to bring this caliber of quality to the domestic industry.
The budget of Baahubali: The Eternal War which is Rs 120 crore, according to a report in iDiva. A few reports suggested that the animated studio that worked on Baahubali: The Eternal War also created the popular anime Arcane.
The movie is set for a 2027 theatrical release.