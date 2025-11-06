Baahubali's Eternal War Part 1 Teaser Drops: Fans Call It 'Jaw-Dropping!

The legendary universe of Mahishmati has returned in a breathtaking new avatar, and social media is collectively losing its mind.

The surprise teaser for 'Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1', a high-budget animated epic, was unveiled recently, sending fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy over its what everyone called as spectacular, world-class animation.

The two-part animated saga, presented by S. S. Rajamouli and directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla, expands the franchise beyond the live-action films.