Americans Are Spending Big On Cosmetic Procedures — And Wall Street Is Cashing In

(Bloomberg) --Camille Weston’s breast augmentation carried a $7,000 price tag. Her insurance, of course, wouldn’t cover it.

But a lender happily would. So the 22-year-old Salt Lake City resident opened a credit line — interest free for six months — and went under the knife. The procedure could turbocharge her TikTok following and might help the social media agency she runs with her sister, too. She repaid the debt before a single cent of interest accrued.

Weston is part of a growing cohort eager to spend on ultra-pricey cosmetic work and willing to borrow to fund it. Procedures like tummy tucks and lip fillers are on the rise, helped along by scores of social media influencers flaunting their results. And the bills that go along with them are increasingly being financed by specialty lenders, attracted by unusually high credit scores and even higher price tags.

“You wouldn’t think that they would need to have this type of financing,” said Shawna Chrisman, founder of Destination Aesthetics Medical Spa in Sacramento, California. “These are responsible people with their money, but they’re using this as an option to ideally get packages and higher-service treatments that have a higher ticket price.”

A setup like that is a sort of siren call for Wall Street. Major procedures like liposuctions and buccal fat pad removal were both up 7% in 2023 from the year before, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Injections like Botox were up 9% in the same period, with over 25 million minimally invasive procedures performed. With price tags that easily run up to several thousand dollars, financing all of this represents a new, unusual opportunity to put money to work.