Akon, Travis Scott To Perform In Delhi, 30 Major Cultural Events Lined Up In 80 Days
New Delhi is set to welcome an unprecedented lineup of 30 global-scale musical and cultural events over the next three months. This entertainment blitz features international sensations like Akon and Travis Scott, alongside homegrown stars such as AP Dhillon and Zakir Khan, and is projected to deliver a massive Rs. 3,000 crore windfall to the city's economy.
The star-studded calendar is part of a concerted effort by the Delhi government to transform the capital into a premier hub for live events, a sector currently valued at around Rs 15,000 crore nationally.
A single-window system has also been introduced to streamline event permissions, logistics and security clearances.
Events and Guests Line-Up
Over the next 80 days, renowned artists from India and abroad are set to perform in Delhi. The lineup includes American rapper Travis Scott, Krishna Das, Zakir Khan, Papon, AP Dhillon, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Radhika Das, and many others.
The packed schedule kicks off with performances by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, followed by Travis Scott's highly anticipated show at the JLN Stadium.
The momentum continues into the new year, with Akon's multi-city tour hitting Delhi in November 2025. The Akon Concert is scheduled on November 9 at Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, from 7 pm. The tickets start from Rs. 2,999, according to the ticketing platform District by Zomato.
AP Dhillon's "One of One" tour is captivating audiences in December 2025.
Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi is also likely to visit Delhi in December.
Delhi Aims To Be 'Creative Capital' of India
The Delhi government is working on making the city the "creative capital" of the country, with more than 30 major Indian and international cultural events planned to be hosted over the next eighty days, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
Addressing a press conference, she said the government will develop world-class venues equipped with modern facilities to host large-scale concerts and cultural programmes.
To make Delhi an "event-friendly city", the tariffs of major stadiums such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium, and Chhatrasal Stadium have been upgraded, and their facilities have been upgraded to international standards. Gupta was informed.
Gupta urged the people of Delhi to get ready for the upcoming cultural events and positive transformations, as the city is now fully prepared to welcome guests from across the country and globally.
The initiative to make the city into a "creative capital” of the country is jointly undertaken by the Delhi government, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).
It aims to promote cultural diversity under the motto “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” (Heritage as well as Development), by ensuring that these events maintain high standards, run smoothly without any administrative or logistical difficulties, and provide complete enjoyment to the audience.