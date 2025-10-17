Akon, Travis Scott To Perform In Delhi, 30 Major Cultural Events Lined Up In 80 Days

New Delhi is set to welcome an unprecedented lineup of 30 global-scale musical and cultural events over the next three months. This entertainment blitz features international sensations like Akon and Travis Scott, alongside homegrown stars such as AP Dhillon and Zakir Khan, and is projected to deliver a massive Rs. 3,000 crore windfall to the city's economy.

The star-studded calendar is part of a concerted effort by the Delhi government to transform the capital into a premier hub for live events, a sector currently valued at around Rs 15,000 crore nationally.

A single-window system has also been introduced to streamline event permissions, logistics and security clearances.