The Silence Surrounding ADHD: India’s Quiet Struggle Amid Global Mental Health Push
A study by German-based publisher Springer Nature highlighted that up to 25.7% of Indian adults may have ADHD. However, low awareness persists, making it difficult for many to receive adequate care.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is slowly gaining attention globally, yet in India, it remains heavily stigmatised and often undiagnosed. While discussions around mental health are increasing in countries like the US and UK, ADHD awareness in India is still limited. Many individuals live with the disorder without access to treatment or even proper recognition of their symptoms.
Globally, several prominent figures have shared their ADHD experiences, bringing much-needed attention to the disorder. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, has discussed how his ADHD helped shape his entrepreneurial spirit. Similarly, Bill Gates has reflected on the impact of ADHD on his ability to manage distractions and focus on success.
In India, only a few public figures have spoken about their diagnosis, with actress Alia Bhatt being one of the rare exceptions. "I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD. Whenever I told this to my friends, they were like, 'we always knew'. But I didn't know," NDTV reported quoting Bhatt as saying.
High Prevalence, Low Awareness
A study published by German academic research publisher Springer Nature revealed the high prevalence of adult ADHD in India. The systematic review found that between 5.48% and 25.7% of adults across different populations in India were affected by the disorder. A cross-sectional study conducted among 1,665 young adults in Delhi-NCR also showed that 14% of participants screened positive for ADHD.
Psychologist Justin Barterian from Ohio State University highlighted the importance of accurate diagnosis and treatment. "Anxiety, depression, and ADHD—all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning," Barterian said.
Small Sample Sizes And Reluctance To Speak
One of the key challenges in mental health research in India is the relatively small sample sizes used in many studies. The small sample sizes are often a result of the deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health, which makes individuals uncomfortable discussing their conditions openly. This reluctance limits broader understanding of mental health issues like ADHD and impedes efforts to gather large-scale data.
This hesitation to speak out is also reflected in a 2021 UNICEF survey, which found that only 41% of young people in India between the ages of 15 and 24 felt it was good to seek help for mental health issues. In comparison, the global average across 21 countries was 83%.
Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative, underscored the importance of changing societal attitudes. "In India, we need to break the stigma of talking about mental health and seeking support so that children can have better life outcomes," Haque said.
Social Media And ADHD Symptoms
In addition to traditional risk factors, excessive social media use has emerged as a contributor to ADHD symptoms. The University of Delhi study by Siddharth Sagar and Dr Navin Kumar examined 300 young adults and found that individuals who used social media excessively were more likely to exhibit ADHD behaviours, such as impulsivity and distraction.
"High social media users were more likely to display ADHD behaviours in comparison to average or low users," the study said.
The study also found that females, younger individuals, and undergraduates were particularly susceptible to these symptoms, highlighting the potential role of digital media in exacerbating ADHD-related issues among younger populations.