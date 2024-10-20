The Silence Surrounding ADHD: India’s Quiet Struggle Amid Global Mental Health Push

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is slowly gaining attention globally, yet in India, it remains heavily stigmatised and often undiagnosed. While discussions around mental health are increasing in countries like the US and UK, ADHD awareness in India is still limited. Many individuals live with the disorder without access to treatment or even proper recognition of their symptoms.

Globally, several prominent figures have shared their ADHD experiences, bringing much-needed attention to the disorder. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, has discussed how his ADHD helped shape his entrepreneurial spirit. Similarly, Bill Gates has reflected on the impact of ADHD on his ability to manage distractions and focus on success.

In India, only a few public figures have spoken about their diagnosis, with actress Alia Bhatt being one of the rare exceptions. "I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD. Whenever I told this to my friends, they were like, 'we always knew'. But I didn't know," NDTV reported quoting Bhatt as saying.