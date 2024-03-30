Unsold Homes In Nine Indian Cities Decline 7% In Q4 Led By NCR: Report

In nine main cities of India, unsold housing declined 7% to 4.81 lakh units in the last three months due to higher sales than new supply, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that unsold housing stock has come down to 4,81,566 units at the end of March this year from 5,18,868 units at the end of December 2023 across nine major cities.