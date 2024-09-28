EAM Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Singapore, Uzbekistan, Discuss Global Issues

He also met Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of the General Assembly and shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleasure to meet FM @larsloekke of Denmark today at #UNGA79. Appreciated the positive directions of our relationship. Shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict," he posted on X.

"Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister North Macedonia Timco Mucunski.

"A warm conversation with FM @TimcoMucunski of North Macedonia at #UNGA79. We discussed investment, connectivity and cooperation with the region," Jaishankar posted on X.