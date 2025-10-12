Tourism Sector Expected To Grow With More Than 25% CAGR: Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said the tourism sector contributes Rs 20 lakh crore to India's GDP, and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 25%.

"Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 lakh crore to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people," he said, addressing the `MP Travel Mart', an event organised by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.