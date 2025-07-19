Supreme Court To Consider President Reference On Timeline For Assent To State Bills Next Week

Article 143 (1) of the Constitution deals with the power of President to consult the Supreme Court 'if at any time it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to that Court for consideration and the Court may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report to the President its opinion thereon'.