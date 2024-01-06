Religare Requests ED To Expedite Probe Into Money Allegedly Siphoned Off By Erstwhile Promoters

ED officials, on the basis of a complaint by the present management of Religare Finvest Ltd—a subsidiary of REL—and pursuant to the ongoing investigation with respect to corporate loan book, collected relevant information/documents on Jan. 5, to expedite the investigation as per request made by RFL recently, REL said in a filing.