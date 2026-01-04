ADVERTISEMENT
Nepal PM's Husband To Travel To India For Medical Treatment
Doctors involved in his medical treatment in Nepal, referred him to go to India for further treatment.
Nepal Prime Minister Shushila Karki's husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, who is suffering from multiple ailments, will travel to India for treatment, hospital officials said here on Sunday.
Subedi, who is almost an octogenarian, was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajganj here on Thursday with a urinary tract infection, along with other health issues.
Doctors involved in his medical treatment referred him to go to India for further treatment, said hospital spokesperson Dr Gopal Sedhai.
Subedi, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, had recently undergone a prostate operation.
