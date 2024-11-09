Maharashtra Polls: Face-Offs Between Allies In 29 Out Of 288 Assembly Seats

The PWPI has fielded candidates on 14 seats and is in contest with the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Sangole, Loha, Pen, Uran, Ausa, Malegaon Outer and Panvel, and with NCP (SP) in Katol. A PWPI leader said they had sought six seats where they are in serious contest.

"However, the bigger parties fielded candidates despite our strong presence in these constituencies," he said. The leader said the party had to field candidates wherever it has influence, as it needed to fulfil the electoral criteria of getting the desired number of votes.

When asked about the possibility of eating into the alliance's votes, he said, "It will happen. But what can we do? We sought seats from bigger parties, but they remained adamant."

In an interview earlier this year, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said the Maha Vikas Aghadi should have fought the polls as a united front, but it had not even called his party for talks. "They (MVA) think they can win the polls on their strength, and there is no need for us (SP)," he said.

Solapur City Central will see a contest between the CPM's Narsaya Adam and the Congress, while in the Wani constituency, CPI's Hepat and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Derkar are in the fray. In Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena and the NCP are in a friendly contest in Purandar, Dindori, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Sindkhedraja and Shrirampur. The NCP and BJP will battle it in Katol, Morshi and Ashti.