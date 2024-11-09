Himachal's Samosa Politics Heats Up: BJP MLA Orders Samosas For CM Sukhu

With samosa politics heating up in Himachal Pradesh, a BJP MLA has ordered 11 samosas online for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Taking a dig at the state's Congress government over the Crime Investigation Department conducting an enquiry into the sequence of events that led to samosas brought for the chief minister being served to his security staff, Ashish Sharma, the MLA from Hamirpur, shared this information on social media on Saturday.

However, the Congress maintained that the state government had not ordered any such inquiry and it could be an internal matter of the CID. A top CID official has also said that no formal inquiry was ordered into the incident.

"The state is already grappling with problems like unemployment, financial crisis, delay in employees' pension and arrears of DA allowance and at such a time, ordering a CID inquiry on samosas brought for Chief Minister Sukhu is very disappointing," Sharma said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

He said when the people of the hill state are fighting for their rights, the government should focus on real issues and not on such small matters.

"In protest against this, I have sent 11 samosas to the chief minister, so that I can remind him that it is more important to solve the real problems of the people," he said.