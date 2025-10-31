Honda Plans To Launch 10 New Models By 2030

Japanese auto major Honda will launch ten new models, including seven SUVs, in the Indian market by 2030 as it aims to bolster sales and enhance market share in the robustly growing Indian passenger vehicle market, according to a top company executive.

Terming India as a top priority market for future growth along with the US and Japan, the Tokyo-headquartered automaker plans to drive in both global premium products and locally produced models to cater to the Indian passenger vehicle market which is expected to touch 60 lakh units annual mark by 2030 from around 43 lakh units currently.

In an interaction here, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Director, President and Representative Toshihiro Mibe said the automaker is finalising strategies for the Indian market amid changes in the global markets with the emergence of Chinese OEMs.