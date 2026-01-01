ED Freezes Fresh Rs 192 Crore Deposits Of WinZO In Money Laundering Case

Reacting to these charges then, a spokesperson for WinZO had said in a statement that 'Fairness and transparency are core to how WinZO designs and operates its platform.'

The ED has alleged that the company was engaged in 'criminal' activities and 'unscrupulous' practices as customers were made to play with bots, Artificial Intelligence (AI), algorithms and software named 'PPP, EP and Persona' and not humans, without being informed so.