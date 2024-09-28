Delhi Govt To Launch Single Window Facility For Faster Investors Application Clearance

The Delhi government will next week launch a single window facility for faster clearances of investors' applications, boosting ease of doing business in the city. The beta version of the single window system will be launched by Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday, said a government statement.

The single window facility will allow the investors and entrepreneurs to fill up, upload documents and submit the application form online with the possibility of fee payment being made online as well. It will also have an online application status tracking system. Notifications at critical stages of application processing, application and query submission, application approval or rejection at various levels- through SMS and emails is being integrated with the system, the statement said. The user will also obtain the approval or registration certificate online via the portal only.