Delhi's Air Quality Worsens On Diwali Eve As 24 Stations Slip Into Red Zone

On the eve of Diwali, Delhi's air quality plunged further late at night, with 24 out of 38 monitoring stations recording pollution levels in the 'very poor' category, while Anand Vihar entered the 'severe' zone with AQI readings crossing 400.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the 'poor' category. By 10 pm, the AQI had worsened to 306, entering the 'very poor' category and the red zone, according to CPCB data.

The forecast for the coming days indicates a similar trend, with the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the 'severe' category on Tuesday and Wednesday, the day after Diwali, as per the department's prediction.