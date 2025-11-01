Citing Negative Impact On US-India Ties, Lawmakers Urge Trump To Reconsider H1-B Visa Crackdown

“As members of a recent delegation to India, we recognise the importance of the H-1B programme not just to the United States economy, national security, and competitive advantage, but also to our relationship with India, and to the Indian-American communities that we represent.

"We respectfully request that you suspend the September 19 proclamation and reconsider any policy that would decrease appropriate access to the H-1B programme,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

They added that at a time when China is “investing aggressively” in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, the US must continue to attract the world’s best talent to maintain its 'innovation ecosystem, strengthen the defence industrial base, and preserve its long-term competitive edge'. “In the case of India, the country of origin for 71 per cent of H-1B holders last year, attracting this talent also reinforces our strategic partnership with a key democratic partner in the Indo-Pacific,” they said.

The lawmakers described the H-1B programme as a “cornerstone” of US competitiveness in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

They added that research consistently shows that H-1B professionals boost US innovation, patent production, and business formation, complementing rather than displacing American workers.

“Indian nationals, who make up the largest share of H-1B recipients, are central to US leadership in information technology and artificial intelligence."

They stressed that many of America’s most successful companies were founded or led by former H-1B holders, who 'drive new businesses, job creation, and keep the United States at the forefront of technological progress'.

"Indian-Americans and other H-1B holders also comprise a thriving constituency in each of our districts, enhancing our local economies, contributing to our academic and civic institutions, and strengthening our communities,” they said.