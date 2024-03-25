Lok Sabha Polls: Industrialist Naveen Jindal Joins BJP, To Contest From Kurukshetra

In a post on X in Hindi, Jindal said, "I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I'm resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party."

Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP in Sirsa in the presence of former MP Ashok Tanwar and other leaders at an event in Sirsa, the party leaders said.