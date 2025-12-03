At 3.9 Million, Jio led India's Active Subscriber Add Tally In Oct

India's active subscriber base rose sharply by 5.7 million in October, strongest show in five months, with Jio leading the pack with gains at 3.9 million, according to various analyst reports that crunched TRAI recent data.

In its report, Jefferies said strong subscriber momentum for calender 2025 (year till date) and rising data penetration bode well for average revenue per user or ARPUs.

"During October, sector's active subscriber base rose by 5.7 million to 1,094 million - highest monthly addition in last 5 months. Active subscriber base grew by about 34 million during CYTD'25 - the highest in eight years,' it said.

Jio's active subscriber gains were at 3.9 million (to 476 million) in October, with Bharti Airtel at nearly 2.8 million (the nine-month high pushing the count to 392 million), while Vodafone Idea lost 0.4 million.

Jio added more active subscribers than Bharti Airtel for the eighth straight month, Jefferies said.

In its note, ICICI Securities said Jio's active subscriber market share rose 14 basis points month-on-month to 43.5% and Bharti's increased six basis point month-on-month to 35.8% while VIL's fell 12 basis point month-on-month to 15.6%.