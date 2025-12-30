Air India Express Pilot Accused Of Hitting Passenger Arrested

Business NewsPTIAir India Express Pilot Accused Of Hitting Passenger Arrested
Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer.

30 Dec 2025, 08:54 AM IST i
Captain Virendra Sejwal has been booked under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19. (Photo: Ankit Dewan X account)
The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

'In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected,' the officer said in a statement.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

