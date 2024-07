The Government of India's National Electricity Plan aims to increase pumped storage hydropower capacity to 27 gigawatts by 2032, necessitating an investment exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore based on prevailing capital costs, according to ICRA Research.Recognising its importance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the forthcoming policy in the budget to promote pumped storage projects for effective electricity storage.A study ...