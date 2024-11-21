NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsWedding Season May Offer Just Fleeting Relief To Struggling Retailers
Wedding Season May Offer Just Fleeting Relief To Struggling Retailers

The $130-billion Indian wedding industry ranks second after food and grocery, and is a significant driver of discretionary consumption.

21 Nov 2024, 08:43 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Retailers like Titan and Aditya Birla Fashion are hopeful that the wedding season will offer a much-needed sales boost, although experts remain wary of the impact of ongoing economic challenges on consumer spending beyond the festive period. (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@joshuafernandez?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Joshua Fernandez</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/person-in-black-shirt-standing-in-front-of-brown-wooden-table-with-brown-and-white-wooden-e7ATXHxM5v8?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Retailers like Titan and Aditya Birla Fashion are hopeful that the wedding season will offer a much-needed sales boost, although experts remain wary of the impact of ongoing economic challenges on consumer spending beyond the festive period. (Photo by Joshua Fernandez on Unsplash)
After months of lull, this year's extended wedding season promises a much-needed sales boost for the fashion-to-jewellery retailers.However, this lifeline, for many, may only be temporary as experts remain wary of consumer sentiment beyond the festivities, in the absence of any immediate triggers to stimulate the fragile spending behaviour, particularly in the key urban markets. And this uncertainty may potentially impede the compani...
