ADVERTISEMENT
Wedding Season May Offer Just Fleeting Relief To Struggling Retailers
The $130-billion Indian wedding industry ranks second after food and grocery, and is a significant driver of discretionary consumption.
After months of lull, this year's extended wedding season promises a much-needed sales boost for the fashion-to-jewellery retailers.However, this lifeline, for many, may only be temporary as experts remain wary of consumer sentiment beyond the festivities, in the absence of any immediate triggers to stimulate the fragile spending behaviour, particularly in the key urban markets. And this uncertainty may potentially impede the compani...
ADVERTISEMENT