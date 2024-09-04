ADVERTISEMENT
Valuing Raymond Lifestyle: Wedding, Ethnic Business To Drive Value Creation Upon Listing
The consumer lifestyle business gets nearly 36% of its revenue from the segment.
Shares of Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., will be listed on the stock exchange on Sept. 5. The flagship company has also initiated demerger of the real estate business and once all approvals come through the group will have three listed businesses:Consumer lifestyle.Real estate.Engineering and defence.The company had demerged its consumer lifestyle business from Raymond Ltd. to create a pure pl...
