Time For Reckoning: Lights Finally On At The Consumer Loan Party

Nearly a year since the Reserve Bank of India gave lenders a rude shock on the unsecured loan business, the party seems to have ended. Major lenders like Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance have all highlighted stress coming from the unsecured lending book in the September quarter.

In case of Axis Bank, for example, retail slippages accounted for Rs 4,073 crore of the Rs 4,443 crore reported during the second quarter.

"...it is largely unsecured retail where we have found slippages in the current quarter," Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma told analysts after announcing the bank's quarterly results.

Similarly, at Kotak Mahindra Bank, credit card defaults added 30-40% of the Rs 1,875 crore worth slippages in the July-September period, according to the bank's CFO Devang Gheewalla.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance Managing Director Rajeev Jain disclosed that the non-bank lender was raising its credit cost guidance to 2-2.05%, compared to 1.75-1.85% earlier. This was primarily due to the stress among rural borrowers and vehicle finance portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, RBI has issued multiple warnings, even tightening capital norms on unsecured retail credit, to bring some level of sobriety among lenders.

However, apart from the consumer credit business, lenders have also seen elevated slippages in their microfinance portfolios.

Private sector lender RBL Bank reported slippages worth Rs 549 crore in the microfinance book and Rs 474 crore in the credit card business. These added significant pressure on the asset quality for the lender, with gross non-performing asset ratio rising 19 basis points sequentially to 2.88%.