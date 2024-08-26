The Khara Years: How SBI's Age Of Renaissance Is Unfolding

Dinesh Kumar Khara is set to retire as chairman of India's largest lender State Bank of India this Wednesday, completing his four-year term. CS Setty, who currently acts as one of the four managing directors of the bank, is set to take over as the 27th chairman of State Bank of India immediately after. The soft-spoken Khara will leave behind a lender at the peak of its performance. Not only has SBI's profitability grown, the quality ...