ADVERTISEMENT
The Hottest Mutual Fund Category May Not Be The Best For You
Nearly three out of every four new actively managed schemes launched in 2024 were from this category.
Sectoral/thematic funds have experienced remarkable growth over the past year, becoming one of the most sought-after categories in the mutual fund space, with the total size of assets under such schemes climbing to the highest among any actively managed category. Nearly three out of every four new actively managed schemes launched during the current calendar year are from this category."Investors are flocking towards the category bas...
ADVERTISEMENT