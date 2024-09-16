The FMCG Umbrella Is Expanding Fast, Courtesy Newer Premium Products

Around 15 years ago, your local kirana store likely stocked detergent only in powder form. Over time, the detergent market evolved—introducing detergent bars, followed by liquid detergents tailored for top-load and front-load washing machines, which eventually made way for premium products like fabric conditioners and, most recently, detergent pods. These pods combine detergent, conditioner, stain remover, and fabric stiffener into a...