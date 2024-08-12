Tata Consumer Rights Issue: How Investors Could Benefit From Offer

Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s latest rights issue offers shares at a tempting 32.5% discount. While the offer appears attractive, particularly given the compelling valuation at a 50.9 times price-to-earnings ratio based on FY25 estimates, the decision to subscribe requires careful consideration.With Tata Consumer's growth prospects outpacing its peers, this rights issue presents both an opportunity and a strategic choice for sharehol...