NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsShyam Srinivasan: Federal Bank's Dravid Draws Curtains On 14-Year Tenure
Shyam Srinivasan: Federal Bank's Dravid Draws Curtains On 14-Year Tenure

As Srinivasan walks into his office cabin for the last time, before hanging up his boots this weekend, the feeling of "happily dissatisfied" is probably playing on his mind.

21 Sep 2024, 09:33 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
"Personally, my philosophy is that I am happy dissatisfied. So I am not satisfied, but I am never unhappy...and I tried to build that as a bank culture," Shyam Srinivasan believes, as he speaks at his modest office cabin in the Federal Bank headquarters in Aluva, Kerala.Right next to his work desk is a cricket bat signed by Rahul Dravid, a cricketer Srinivasan admires greatly and looks up to. "I think Federal (Bank) is in the same sp...
ADVERTISEMENT