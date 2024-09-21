Shyam Srinivasan: Federal Bank's Dravid Draws Curtains On 14-Year Tenure

"Personally, my philosophy is that I am happy dissatisfied. So I am not satisfied, but I am never unhappy...and I tried to build that as a bank culture," Shyam Srinivasan believes, as he speaks at his modest office cabin in the Federal Bank headquarters in Aluva, Kerala.Right next to his work desk is a cricket bat signed by Rahul Dravid, a cricketer Srinivasan admires greatly and looks up to. "I think Federal (Bank) is in the same sp...