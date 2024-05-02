'Sell In May And Go Away' Strategy May Be Wrong For Indian Equities

"Sell in May, and go away." This strategy has historically worked well for investors in developed equity markets such as the U.S.

Stocks tend to underperform during the summer months starting in May but often rebound at the onset of the holiday season around Christmas and Thanksgiving, driving increased consumption and benefiting companies' earnings.

But does this strategy hold true for Indian equities? Not quite, according to the average returns of the Nifty 50 over the past 12 years.

The NSE benchmark has experienced declines four times between November and May since 2012 (excluding November 2019-March 2020, due to Covid-19), compared to only two declines between May and November during the same period.