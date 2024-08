Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. has invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last three years in acquisitions and joint ventures to expand its footprint and become the country’s largest retailers. However, this has seen the debt pile-up stretching the retailer, forcing it to raise equity and begin consolidation of its operations. In a recent note by Care Ratings, the credit rating agency said that after completion of large ...