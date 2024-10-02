Pumped Hydro, Battery Storage To Shave Off India’s Peak Power Demand Of 458 GW By 2032

The National Electricity Plan 2023–32 has set the peak power demand at 458 GW by 2032, a significant increase from the current 240 GW.

Does that mean India will need more thermal power capacity compared to 80 GW announced by the government earlier or would renewable energy with battery energy storage system and pumped hydro storage projects make up for the base load requirements?

NDTV Profit has tried to analyse the scenario in the current context and how the landscape is likely to change with addition of renewable capacity and could there be a possibility that India may not need any additional investments into thermal power as falling battery prices and firm and dispatchable renewable energy would compensate for fossil fuel-based power.

Given that the requirement is for peak load it is practical to assume that the demand will be primarily met by thermal power since solar, wind, or nuclear alone will not be able to meet the requirement. But experts that NDTV Profit spoke to believe pumped hydro storage projects and battery energy storage systems can be of great help if the emphasis given on them bears fruit with timely commissioning of these projects.

Sharad Mahendra, managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Energy Ltd.—which won India's largest 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project in Maharashtra—believes that a huge opportunity lies in the PSP space and would be ably supplemented by battery energy storage up to 2030 and beyond.

"A pumped hydro project with a 6–8 hours of storage capacity and battery storage projects with an average of 2–4 hours capacity can invariably meet the peak power demand in the mornings and the evenings," he said.

According to Mahendra, in view of the faster demand growth than what was anticipated two years back, thermal power would still be crucial and play a significant role till 2032, beyond which it would start moderating as renewables with storage would pick up.