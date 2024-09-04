ADVERTISEMENT
PSU Market Cap Grows Nearly Threefold As Bulls Take Centre Stage — In Charts
The PSU basket's heft has increased as the market capitalisation of 55 companies went past Rs 70 lakh crore in June.
Public sector undertakings have seen a phenomenal run in valuations over the last five years as robust earnings, improved corporate governance, and a government push to build infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities lend a fillip to companies' operational performance and order book.Recently, the National Stock Exchange added defence equipment-maker Bharat Electronics Ltd. to the widely-tracked benchmark Nifty 50 index. The revis...
