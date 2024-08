With a rise in domestic solar installations, capacity expansion plans and potential trade barriers affecting global competitors, Indian solar manufacturers are set for substantial growth. Last week, Premier Energies Ltd. filed a draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering. The company projects India’s solar module capacity could reach 150 GW and cell capacity 60 GW by fiscal 2028, up from 72 GW and 8.1 GW, respectivel...