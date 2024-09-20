NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsPIPE Deals Simmer Down In 2024 As IPOs Pull Away Investors 
ADVERTISEMENT

PIPE Deals Simmer Down In 2024 As IPOs Pull Away Investors 

The environment is more conducive for exits rather than investments.

20 Sep 2024, 05:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's initial-public-offering and stock markets are seeing a record-breaking bull run in 2024. At the same time, large-scale private investments into public equity or PIPE deals are showing signs of slowdown.</p><p>(Photo by energepic.com on Pexels)</p></div>
India's initial-public-offering and stock markets are seeing a record-breaking bull run in 2024. At the same time, large-scale private investments into public equity or PIPE deals are showing signs of slowdown.

(Photo by energepic.com on Pexels)

India's initial public offering and stock markets are seeing a record-breaking bull run in 2024. At the same time, large-scale private investments into public equity or PIPE deals, are showing signs of slowdown.As per data from 1Lattice, as of August 2024, 17 PIPE deals have been closed with a total value of $2.73 billion. In 2023 and 2022, their value stood at $6.74 billion and $5.25 billion, respectively."As of August 2024, capital...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT