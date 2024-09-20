ADVERTISEMENT
PIPE Deals Simmer Down In 2024 As IPOs Pull Away Investors
The environment is more conducive for exits rather than investments.
India's initial public offering and stock markets are seeing a record-breaking bull run in 2024. At the same time, large-scale private investments into public equity or PIPE deals, are showing signs of slowdown.As per data from 1Lattice, as of August 2024, 17 PIPE deals have been closed with a total value of $2.73 billion. In 2023 and 2022, their value stood at $6.74 billion and $5.25 billion, respectively."As of August 2024, capital...
