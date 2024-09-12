NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsOver 40% Surge In Margins Of Oil Marketing Firms Give Hopes For A Cut In Fuel Prices
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 40% Surge In Margins Of Oil Marketing Firms Give Hopes For A Cut In Fuel Prices

Kotak Securities analyst Sumit Pokharna expects a cut of Rs 2-3 per litre in retail fuel prices, before the assembly polls this year.

12 Sep 2024, 06:42 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of an Indian Oil Corp. petrol pump. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
File image of an Indian Oil Corp. petrol pump. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Hopes for a cut in petrol and diesel prices have gained momentum after crude oil prices dropped to a three-year low of $69 per barrel on Tuesday.This optimism is further bolstered by a significant rise in the average marketing margins of state-run oil marketing companies—Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp.—in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to Q1.The OMCs saw their marketing margins fo...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT