Over 40% Surge In Margins Of Oil Marketing Firms Give Hopes For A Cut In Fuel Prices

Hopes for a cut in petrol and diesel prices have gained momentum after crude oil prices dropped to a three-year low of $69 per barrel on Tuesday.This optimism is further bolstered by a significant rise in the average marketing margins of state-run oil marketing companies—Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp.—in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to Q1.The OMCs saw their marketing margins fo...