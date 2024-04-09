NSE's Derivatives Segment: Who Benefits from Recent Tweaks?

The move by the world’s largest derivatives exchange to reduce lot size may not necessarily have an exponential impact on its turnover as yet. Even for traders and/or investors, the profitability could be limited. So, who wins?

The National Stock Exchange halved market lot size for Nifty 50 along with other indices. According to experts, this is unlikely to impact the already moderating growth of volume or turnover. This comes after the bourse slashed its transaction charge by 1% across derivatives and cash products starting April 1—which experts said is miniscule to have a major impact.

"Premium/notional value may not change much, ideally, post the move as seen in the case of Bank Nifty lot size reduction in June 2023," said ICICI Securities in a note last week.

The Bank Nifty options notional and premium average daily turnover did not change much after the reduction in the lot size for the index last year.

“Notional value will not be much comparatively due to the rise in index levels. The value has increased significantly than that and trading at overall contract value—that may not lead to exponential growth in notional turnover, which could remain stagnant,” said Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5Paisa.

Even, for traders, the profitability is expected to be limited.

"...those who can deploy margin can have multiple lot trades. This could be different for small traders with limited capital, leading to limited profitability," said Rajesh Palviya, head of technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities.