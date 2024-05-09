NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsNewly Listed Stocks Set For Summer Volatility As Lock-Up Periods Expire
Newly Listed Stocks Set For Summer Volatility As Lock-Up Periods Expire

Anchor investors might choose to exit, but good quality stocks might see institutional participation as well, opine market experts.

09 May 2024, 08:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE signage on a listing ceremony bell (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE signage on a listing ceremony bell (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The superstar stocks, which listed successfully in and around November–December last year, will face an acid test soon. The five and six-month lock-in periods of freshly listed stocks like Tata Technologies, Ireda, Cello World, Doms Industries, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Flair Writing Industries and more will open in May and June.In the not-so-recent past, stocks like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm and PB Fintech saw their stock prices fall dr...
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
