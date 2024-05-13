Kotak Mahindra Bank Spent A Lot On IT, But It May Not Have Spent It Right—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Kotak Mahindra Bank is aiming to build a "gold standard" for its tech infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Ashok Vaswani had told reporters on May 4."We have a big landscape; we have many products and many kinds of businesses. Therefore, you have to spend across those businesses. It is a question of what kind of standard you want to get to, both in terms of capacity and resilience. We are going to achieve, mo...