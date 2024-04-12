Insolation Energy: Behind The 4,200% Returns Of A Micro-Cap Solar Stock

Founded in 2015, Insolation Energy is a solar panel and module manufacturer. It has set up a fully automatic solar PV module manufacturing plant at Jaipur.

With a market capitalisation of over Rs 3,300 crore, the company has a solar panel manufacturing capacity of 700 megawatts as of FY23. The company also has a module manufacturing capacity of 250 megawatts, which is expected to be around 1,000 megawatts, with a 70% average capacity by FY24.

Insolation Energy aims to increase its capacity to 1,200 megawatts by 2025, and targets an annual sales value of Rs 1,000 crore. It is also setting up its own solar cell line, with a 600-megawatt capacity.