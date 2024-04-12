Insolation Energy: Behind The 4,200% Returns Of A Micro-Cap Solar Stock
While small and medium enterprise initial public offerings have been all the rage over the past 12-18 months, Insolation Energy Ltd., with returns of 1,200% in the past year may just have gotten a pivot for its next level of growth. The company's IPO opened in September 2022 at an issue price of Rs 38 per share. With the stock trading at Rs 1,644 per share currently, returns stand at a whopping 4,200%.
Business
Founded in 2015, Insolation Energy is a solar panel and module manufacturer. It has set up a fully automatic solar PV module manufacturing plant at Jaipur.
With a market capitalisation of over Rs 3,300 crore, the company has a solar panel manufacturing capacity of 700 megawatts as of FY23. The company also has a module manufacturing capacity of 250 megawatts, which is expected to be around 1,000 megawatts, with a 70% average capacity by FY24.
Insolation Energy aims to increase its capacity to 1,200 megawatts by 2025, and targets an annual sales value of Rs 1,000 crore. It is also setting up its own solar cell line, with a 600-megawatt capacity.
Financial Performance
The company's revenue more than doubled, jumping 164% to Rs 738 crore in FY24, as per its exchange filing.
Revenue has grown at 20% CAGR over the past three years, while profit levels have largely been flat.
As of FY23, around 92% of its total revenue came from sale of manufactured products while the rest came from trading sales.
For the past three financial years, on average, 43% of the company's total costs constituted raw materials, with a substantial amount of solar cells being imported from China.
Growth Prospects
Government Push
On Jan. 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar Scheme to provide subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 per household for installation of solar panels. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore. Currently, it incentivises up to Rs 30,000 each for two kilowatts and Rs 18,000 for the third kilowatt.
Application for the subsidy can be made through the National Portal on PM Surya Ghar Scheme. Apart from household use, excess electricity can be provided to the national grid as well leading to additional compensation.
This could help boost sales of Insolation Energy.
Export Opportunity
Insolation Energy avails benefits under the Export Promotion Capital Goods Schemes.
As per licensing requirements under the scheme, the company has to export goods of a defined amount. If the company fails to do so, it would have to pay the government a sum equivalent to the duty benefit enjoyed by them, along with interest.
While China is the world’s largest manufacturer of solar modules, it is also facing several challenges, mainly trade tensions with the US and EU. These challenges are creating an opportunity for Indian solar module manufacturers to gain market share, Waaree Energies Ltd. had said in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus in 2023.
The US and EU are currently implementing regulations to promote the use of renewable energy, including solar energy, which creates a large market for solar modules, it had said.
While India's solar module manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 90 GW to 95 GW by 2028, domestic demand is estimated at 40 GW to 45 GW in the same year, according to Waaree Energies. This indicates that India will have a surplus of solar modules that can be exported to other countries.
Going Forward
The company has guided for double consolidated revenue by FY25. It plans to expand its solar panel manufacturing capacity to 3,000 MW and aluminum frame manufacturing to 6,000 metric tonne per annum in FY26.
Insolation Energy is also one of the approved solar module manufacturers in India as per guidelines set by the government, which entails complying with the Bureau of Indian Standards and having minimum module efficiency according to given standards.