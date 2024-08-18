ADVERTISEMENT
India's Energy Security: Challenges, Readiness Amid Growing Demand
India imports over 85% of its crude oil from a diversified group of oil-producing countries.
Despite the government push for green and clean fuel, the dependence on fossil fuel will continue over the coming two decades. As is evident, India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements and is the second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas in the world, importing over 50% of its natural gas needs.In contrast, India is a net exporter of refined petroleum products globally. According to estimates by world energy age...
