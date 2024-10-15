With Slowing Capacity, India Needs To Do This To Meet 293-GW Solar Target

India's solar energy capacity has surged from 2.82 GW in fiscal 2014 to 81.8 GW in fiscal 2024, significantly boosting its renewable energy portfolio. But to reach its 293 GW solar capacity target by fiscal 2030, the industry must address key factors. These include faster tendering of firm dispatchable renewable energy, higher battery storage systems and increased solar cell capacity, according to Rupesh Sankhe, senior power research...