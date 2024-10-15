NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsWith Slowing Capacity, India Needs To Do This To Meet 293-GW Solar Target
ADVERTISEMENT

With Slowing Capacity, India Needs To Do This To Meet 293-GW Solar Target

India needs to add solar capacity in a timely manner, boost battery energy storage, and increase solar component manufacturing.

15 Oct 2024, 08:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Key companies that are expanding capacity include Adani Enterprises Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Power, and <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/ipos/vikram-solar-files-ipo-draft-papers-to-raise-rs-1500-crore">Vikram Solar</a> Ltd. (Source: Ireda official website)</p></div>
Key companies that are expanding capacity include Adani Enterprises Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Power, and Vikram Solar Ltd. (Source: Ireda official website)
India's solar energy capacity has surged from 2.82 GW in fiscal 2014 to 81.8 GW in fiscal 2024, significantly boosting its renewable energy portfolio. But to reach its 293 GW solar capacity target by fiscal 2030, the industry must address key factors. These include faster tendering of firm dispatchable renewable energy, higher battery storage systems and increased solar cell capacity, according to Rupesh Sankhe, senior power research...
