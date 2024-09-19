Inclusion Of Solar Cells Under ALMM Will Drive Up Manufacturing Costs In Short-to-Medium Term

The government’s plan to bring solar cells in the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) from April 2026 is expected to increase costs for existing solar panel manufacturers in the short-to-medium term, according to experts and company officials.

Under this rule, manufacturers listed in the ALMM will be required to source their cells only from producers included in ALMM List II or they must invest in new cell production lines.

India currently produces only 6 GW of cells, while the module manufacturing capacity has grown to 60 GW. Two years ago, this capacity was just 20 GW, but bringing the solar modules under ALMM helped India raise it to the present level. However, experts and officials from the industry believe expanding the domestic solar cell capacity by bringing the solar cells under ALMM will face significant challenges.

Indian manufacturers have lined up capital for setting up module capacities, but bringing cells under ALMM will necessitate sourcing from Indian manufacturers alone or setting up new production lines that they had not planned for initially.