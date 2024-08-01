ADVERTISEMENT
IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Where Do The Bidders Stand?
All three bidders for IDBI Bank will face key questions before they deliberate their bids.
With the IDBI Bank stake sale process entering its final stages, the shortlisted bidders are gearing up for a final round of due diligence. The three bidders, including Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax Financial Holdings, local lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, and UAE-based Emirates NDB, will gain access to the data room in the next few days, according to people with knowledge about the matter.Whether bidders submit a financial bid or not will de...
