ADVERTISEMENT
How High Frequency Trading Affects Option Pricing
Co-location, a mode of trading primarily used by proprietary trades, often includes the use of high frequency trading strategies.
Greater high-frequency trading activity leads to wider bid-ask spreads, leading to unfavourable prices, according to a highly cited research paper, as mentioned in NSE's latest monthly report.High-frequency trading, or HFTs, are a type of algorithmic trading technique that utilises high frequency financial data and electronic tools for trading. These have three essential elements—high speed, high turnover rates, and high order-to-tra...
ADVERTISEMENT