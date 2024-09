Brent crude, which is the global benchmark for oil prices, plunged to an intraday low of 5.17% at $73.51 per barrel on Sept. 3. This level hovered around a nine-month low and was the first time brent prices slipped below the $75 per barrel-mark since Jan. 3.Oil prices have now given up almost all of their gains this year and are down over 15% since the start of July 2024. This has a two-fold impact on Indian oil companies.