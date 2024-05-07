Grocery Prices Raised In April To Offset Rising Commodity Costs

Fast-moving consumer goods makers raised prices in April in a bid to offset the impact of renewed commodity cost inflation. These hikes are nominal yet expected to boost price-led growth in the current fiscal.Owing to the rise in copra prices, Marico has taken a 6% price hike on select packs of its Parachute hair oil range, according to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Saugata Gupta. He expects domestic revenue grow...