Gold, Silver Or Bonds — The Best Safe Haven Asset For Equity Wary Investors

In the last few months, investors have been shifting gear, leading to the big bullion bull run. In addition to gold gaining over 28% this year, even silver, which isn’t a pure safe haven asset, hit a 12-year high last week.

“Due to its historical significance, gold remains the favoured safe haven, while silver has two benefits. Because of its extensive industrial use, which increases volatility, it is less stable than gold in times of crisis. Nonetheless, because of increased speculative interest, silver may fare better than gold during inflationary times,” says Romit Dwivedi, senior wealth manager from Dubai, who caters to global HNIs.

Silver is a good option for those looking beyond gold. "Silver, like gold, can remain low for a long period of time before giving a breakout, which sometimes can be better than gold,” says Sriram BKR, senior investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The gold surge has not taken its sheen away for investors, insist experts who believe gold has the highest opportunity cost.

“Fundamental factors are all in place for gold to go further up. With rate cuts, the cycle has turned in its favour, and geopolitical conflicts continue. The theme of diversification away from dollar and the US will continue to play out and support the prices,” says Chirag Mehta, senior manager, alternative investments at Quantum Mutual Fund.

Gold ETF inflows have also increased in recent months after the Budget allowed tax indexation benefits on long term capital gains tax.

While commodities are safer than equities in times of uncertainty, they’re also heavily dependent on the dollar index. Commodities typically have an inverse relationship with the dollar index. If the dollar index rises, commodities may decline.

“We anticipate significant volatility in the dollar index over the next three months, influenced by the upcoming US elections and Federal Reserve meetings. We firmly believe that the dollar index will not dip below the 100 level prior to the US election results. If Trump is re-elected as the president, the dollar may strengthen further,” says Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities.