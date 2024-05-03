The Big Screen Footfall Pickup Was A Blip As Another Slowdown Looms

Indian cinemas had been pulling in a tad over 1.4 billion footfalls before the pandemic. Four years after Covid-induced lockdowns and three years since theatres opened, movie admissions are nowhere near their pre-pandemic peak.

Theatre footfalls, which looked like they were rebounding in 2022, fell again in 2023. As per EY and the Ficci report, admissions declined 5% from 94.4 crore in 2022 to just over 90 crore.

"Industry discussions indicate that less than 10 crore people visit cinema halls in India, showing that it remains a luxury experience out of the reach of 94% of the population," the report said. Another PriceWaterhouseCoopers report predicted that admissions would reach 140 crore only in 2027, indicating a slow revival of growth.

The first quarter of 2024 also showed a slow showing of movie ticket sales, indicating that the sector is still limping back to its pre-pandemic glory. Movies with big stars did not produce the expected moolah. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and Maidan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miya Chote Miya are some of the recent releases that have not lived up to box office expectations.

"As per our reading, movie admissions are 30% lower than what they were in the January-March quarter of 2024, as compared to the same quarter in 2023," said Karan Taurani, senior vice president and research analyst at Elara Capital Plc.